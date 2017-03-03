Branford man charged for abandoning dog next to dumpster

EAST HAVEN — Police have charged a Branford man with animal cruelty after they say he abandoned a dog in a cage next to a dumpster in January.

East Haven Police charged Michael Giano, 28, with cruelty to animals, failure to vaccinate and failure to comply with ownership requirements. Police said they served the arrest warrant while Giano was in court already for unrelated charges.

On January 10, East Haven Police received a call about an abandoned dog at the Breezewood Condominiums. When Animal Control Officers Owen Little and Sean Godejohn arrived, they saw a pitbull next to a dumpster inside a cage with no food, water or protection. The Officers took to Facebook and posted pictures to see if anyone had recognized the dog.

Animal rights group PETA also stepped in and offered up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who abandoned the dog.

Officers said they were contacted a few days later by someone who knew of the dog and its owner. Giano was then contacted by police where he admitted to leaving the dog next to the dumpster, police said.

Giano is due in court on March 17.

