GROTON — Emergency responders are on the scene in Groton after a car went into the water off Hel Cat Fishing Dock Pier.

The Coast Guard confirms that one car with at least one person in it, fell into the water around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

This is in the area of 169 Thames Street.

