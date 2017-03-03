× Former Madison teacher sentenced to 3 years for sexual misconduct with students

MADISON — A former Madison high school accused of sexual misconduct with two teen students has been sentenced to three years in prison. In November, Allison Marchese agreed to a plea deal.

Marchese was initially charged with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury or impairing the morals of a child. The juvenile in question was over the age of 16 and attended Daniel Hand High School, where Marchese was an English teacher at the time. It was later determined another child had an inappropriate encounter with her as well.

Court records released said she struck up relationships with two teens. The arrest warrant affidavit said a 17-year-old student told police he received a selfie of Marchese scantily dressed. The affidavit says Marchese said she sent the photo to her husband.

The affidavit also says a 15-year-old student told police Marchese wrote that she could not concentrate during class because he was so attractive. The younger teen said Marchese messaged him “nonstop” the first week of summer vacation, including long messages expressing her feelings and trying to make him feel badly for not responding.

The investigation began after a student reported the incident to the principal. Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families was also involved in the investigation.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Marchese pleaded guilty to two counts each of first-degree unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment, and one count each of harassment and threatening. A previous plea deal that fell through would have had Marchese plead guilty to two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

If she had gone through with the trial and been convicted, she would have faced a maximum of 20 years in jail and would have had to register as a sex offender.

Marchese is a Canadian citizen. It’s unclear if her charges will make her eligible for deportation.