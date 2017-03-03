× Gov. Malloy activates state’s severe cold weather protocol

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy announced Friday that due to temperatures over the next couple of days in the single digits and wind chills potentially below zero, he is activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol from 5 p.m. on Friday, until 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

“While it has been relatively mild over the past couple of weeks, we will be getting a shot of frigid temperatures this weekend,” Governor Malloy said. “I’m activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to initiate essential services that will help our most vulnerable populations. Anyone looking for a shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to receive protection from the brutal cold.”

While activated, the protocol directs staff from the state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the Department of Housing to coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the state’s most vulnerable populations are protected from the severe cold weather.

This includes the following actions:

DESPP’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, an internet-based system that enables local, regional and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

DSS and DOH coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

A list of shelters and warming centers that are open across Connecticut can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.