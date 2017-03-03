Jewish community leaders pleased about arrest, still remain vigilant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A sigh of relief at the Hebrew High School of New England in West Hartford after word came that a suspect connected to a string of telephone bomb threats around the country was arrested Friday morning.

"When the threat came through, we dealt with it calmly, professionally, and according to protocol," said Rabbi Jeremy Bruce, Head of School. "We received a live phone call and our staff followed protocol, we contacted, immediately, West Hartford Police, and followed their instructions."

In addition to the school, threats were phoned into other Jewish Community Centers around the state as well.

Law enforcement has not yet commented on whether the suspect in Missouri was connected to the threats made in Connecticut.

Officials at schools and community centers around the state say they will continue to remain vigilant and enhance security procedures.