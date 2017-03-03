New London PD: Drugs, gun and cash found in New London apartment

NEW LONDON — Two New London men are facing criminal charges after police conducted a search warrant of a New London apartment and found a variety of drugs and a weapon.

On March 3, around 11:30 a.m., Connecticut State Police, Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East and New London Police, conducted a drug search of a apartment located on 19 Moore Ave.

Police said they seized 209.6 grams of crack cocaine, 23.8 grams of heroin and 17.5 grams of marijuana. Police said all drugs were packaged with intent to sell. In addition to the drugs, police said they also found a Walther PPK .380 caliber semi-auto handgun and $9,180.00.

Anthony Whitley, 32, and Bashon Whitley, 26, both are charged with three counts of possession of narcotics, three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell within a school area, operating a drug factory and criminal possession of a firearm.

Both men are in police custody. Police said this investigation is still ongoing.