Oakville’s Ordinary Joe’s no ordinary place for wings

OAKVILLE — If you like chicken wings, Ordinary Joe’s in Oakville is the place for you.

“We do over 1,200 pounds of chicken wings a week,” said co-owner Joe Vitone.

These aren’t your ordinary wings. There are more than 30 flavors, from mild to wild and seemingly everything in between. The unique lip-tingling combinations are favorites for customers of all ages.

“We do a teriyaki wasabi wing,” said Vitone. “Some people, when they hear it they say I don’t know about that for a wing, but then when they have it they are like WOW, it really works.”

There is nothing average about it either. Vitone owns Ordinary Joe’s with his childhood friend.

“We put TLC into all of our wings,” said that friend, co-owner Joe Romano.

Romano said the wings are never frozen and double fried, making them crispy to better please the palate.

“Whether it’s something insane hot, whether it’s our garlic Parmesan, which if someone gets it then someone at that the other end of the bar says someone has garlic Parmesan, it smells so good,” said Romano. “They come in for the wings, but they more or less come in for the family atmosphere.”

O-Joe’s is a casual neighborhood gathering spot where you can grab a basket of peanuts and throw the shells on the floor while watching your favorite game on one of the big screen TV’s. It’s the perfect home away from home, but it is home for these two Ordinary Joe’s.

“We were grew up right in this neighborhood,” said Vitone. “Joe (Romano) lived right down the road and I lived right up the road. We use to come here with our fathers when we were kids so we’ve been in this neighborhood our whole life.”

“Come to Ordinary Joe’s! You’re gonna love it! ” said Romano. “We are all family.”

