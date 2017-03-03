× Oregon judge faces scrutiny for allegedly helping illegal immigrant escape ICE agents

An Oregon judge is being investigated after she allegedly helped an illegal immigrant elude ICE agents in January by guiding the man through a private entrance at the courthouse, according to FOX News.

Multnomah County Judge Monica Heeranz was notified by court staff that ICE agents were waiting outside her courtroom to possibly apprehend Diddier Pacheco Salazar, a 22-year-old Mexican national attending a DUI hearing, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams said.

Specific details about what happened inside the courtroom next aren’t clear but Salazar reportedly somehow managed to leave the room using an employee exit. Salazar was arrested two weeks after the incident.

ICE agents decided not to investigate Herranz, who is also on the board of directors of the Oregon Hispanic Bar Association, but Chief Judge Nan Waller is conducting an internal investigation.

