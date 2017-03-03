Overnight lows in the low teens, cold and sunny Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Low temperatures will take over the night with potential of a few snow showers. Some of those could even become snow squalls briefly, which are quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow. We’ll keep an eye on that. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temps reaching the low 30s

This cold snap looks to be short-lived, however, because we have a return to some above-average temperatures on the way for next week.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Overnight lows, potential for light snowfall

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy, highs around 50.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.