× Second man charged with attempted murder in January’s East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD — Police have made a second arrest in the shooting of an East Hartford man in January.

Earlier today, East Hartford Police arrested Jesse Smith, 26, of Bloomfield in connection with the shooting of 25-year-old Greg Beaufort.

Smith is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace.

In the early morning of January 28, police said Beaufort, was shot multiple times at Krauszer’s store located at 468 Main Street. Beaufort survived the shooting and still remains in the hospital.

Smith turned himself into East Hartford Police today upon learning of the arrest warrant, and is currently being held on $750,000 bond. He is expected to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

On February 2, police arrested Alphonso Clarke, 27, of Hartford and charged him in connection with the shooting.