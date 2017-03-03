Sunny but chilly Friday and Saturday, clouds move in Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The skies are clear and the temperatures are headed in the wrong direction - dropping to the 20s - but the wind will make it feel more like 0-10 at the bus stop Friday morning.

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with a few snow flurries and showers late in the afternoon. Highs struggle in the 30s, and don’t even get to 30 on Saturday!

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Chance for a few scattered snow showers, but not a major problem. Highs: 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid-winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy, highs around 50.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.