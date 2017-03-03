× Texas rancher caught in regulatory web after rare spider found on land

GEORGETOWN, Texas – John Yearwood told FOX News his land is being held hostage by a tiny spider he’s never seen.

The fourth-generation Texan had never heard of Texella reyesi until crews came out to widen a nearby road more than a decade ago. As with many construction projects, environmental impact workers came out before the bulldozers. They found Texella reyesi, commonly known as the Bone Cave Harvestman, in three limestone crevices on Yearwood’s land.

The road expansion project was built, though at a distance from the area where the spiders were found.

Yearwood said since then, he’s been stuck with land he can’t really use due to concerns about how environmental regulations protecting the spider now affect the property.

“We call it Heartbreak Acres,” Yearwood said of the area, which is part of his 865-acre parcel in Williamson County, about an hour north of Austin.

