Two CREC schools are planning to merge

HARTFORD — It was announced today that Two Rivers Magnet High School in Hartford and CREC Academy of Science and Innovation in New Britain will merge together.

Additionally, construction at CREC and Two Rivers in Bloomfield has been called off. At an afternoon press conference, Executive Director Greg Florio said this decision was made because of a tough budget season in Connecticut.

Florio added, “Although consolidating the two schools is not the road we envisioned, it is the most cost-effective way of addressing these budgetary challenges without hurting the quality of education that CREC proudly provides.”

The consolidation will be effective for the 2017-2018 school year.