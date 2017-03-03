× College student dies after fall from roof of Hartford bar

HARTFORD — Police said an 18-year-old woman fell to her death from the roof of a building at 103 Allyn Street in Hartford at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The local college student was a patron at the Angry Bull bar and ended up on the roof of the building, five stories up.

According to police, the floors above the bar were vacant. The bar is located near the XL Center in Hartford. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, after landing in the back alley of the building.

Police are investigating several different scenarios and describe the roof as treacherous.

Hartford Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Foley said this bad has been red-flagged for issues related to underage drinking in the past.

“Right now we’re focused on the untimely death investigation at the same time we have already launched a congruent investigation that would obviously involve the liquor commission,” he said.