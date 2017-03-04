3 men charged for using convenient store to sell drugs in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Three men are facing criminal charges after police responded to complaints of drugs being sold inside a store along with stolen consumable goods.

On March 3, East Central Narcotics Taskforce and the Department of Revenue Services and Department of Labor, executed a search warrant at the Boardwalk Variety Store located at 133 Square Street.

Officers said, when they arrived to the store, the owner, Terrance Campbell Jr., 29, was inside the store with two teens, ages 13 and 14. The teens, who at the time were behind the counter, claimed to be part-time employees of the store, police said.

Officers said Campbell was in possession of a “false Pepsi” can with a removable top that had crack cocaine inside. Crack cocaine and cutting objects were seized behind the counter along with untaxed cigarettes, cash, security camera, cell phones and a computer, police said.

Campbell was taken into custody and charged with possession of crack cocaine, and possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell. Police additionally charged Campbell with possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, possession of cocaine within 1500 feet of a school, risk of injury, conspiracy to commit larceny by possessing/receiving stolen property, and the sale of untaxed cigarettes.

Campbell is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Police said, they also arrested and charged Davon Gaines,32, with possession of narcotics, Officers said at the time, Gaines was in front of the store with a controlled substance in his possession. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Gustin Douglas,23, was also arrested and charged according to police. During the incident, police said Douglas was inside his car with his juvenile son smoking marijuana. Police said, after an active search of the vehicle, they determined Douglas was using his car to transport and sell drugs. Douglas is charged with risk of injury and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

A stop work order was put in place on the Boardwalk Variety Store by Department of Labor for multiple violations, police said.