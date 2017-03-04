3 Springfield women charged for stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise in Clinton

CLINTON — Three women of Springfield, Mass., are facing criminal charges after stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a shopping outlet.

This afternoon, around 4 p.m., Clinton Police Department received a call of suspicious activity from three women at the Clinton Crossing Outlets. When police arrived, they said an employee at the Polo Outlet told them the store had been robbed by three women.

After police received the descriptions of the three suspects, officers said they quickly located the women in the lower level of the outlet. Police said, when they arrested Betzaida Rodriguez, 31, Delia Rodriguez-Perez, 38, and Sheyla Orengo, 27, their vehicle contained hundreds of items of clothing and footwear that was stolen from approximately 13 different outlet stores.

Police said the stolen items totaled up to roughly $10,000.

All three women are charged with larceny in the second degree and conspiracy to commit larceny and are all being held on a $5,000 bond each.