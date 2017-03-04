American Red Cross provides shelter to victims of Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD — American Red Cross will provide shelter to all residents that were affected in today’s apartment fire that damaged over 130 rooms.

The Red Cross said they are currently working with the City of Hartford to provide shelter, food, clothing, personal care items, medical needs and casework services for those affected.

The Red Cross said an envelope will also be provided with information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts and dealing with damaged items and more.

Around 4:45 p.m., Hartford first responders arrived to an apartment fire to the Lafayette Arms apartments located at 194 Washington Street. Firefighters said when they arrived, people were hanging out windows. Firefighters said the fire broke out on the third floor.

Three to five people were taken to the hospital where they were treated for severe burns. An update on the total number of individuals affected have yet been released.

No additional information has been released at this moment. This incident is still under investigation.