East Windsor board of selectmen take a major step towards bringing in a casino

EAST WINDSOR -- Earlier today the East Windsor board of selectmen moved the plan a step forward by unanimously approving to put out an RFP or request for proposal for a lobbyist.

They said this is a necessary step in order to properly negotiate a deal on the state level to bring a casino into town.

The board said the lobbyist will essentially act as their eyes, ears and voice in the state`s general assembly during important negotiations.

Although, members of the board of selectman said a casino in East Windsor would be good for the state, opponents of the measure feel the town shouldn't move forward with the decision until residents get a proper chance to decide on the measure.

"If the town comes out and votes and they vote in favor of a casino then so be it. But then, at least we got to have a voice on something that is so monumental to this little town," says Brianna Stronk, an East Windsor Resident.

The first selectman told fox 61 this week that a referendum isn't necessary because the property is already zoned for commercial use.