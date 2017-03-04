East Windsor police investigate after 6 cars stolen from dealership

EAST WINDSOR — East Windsor police are investigating after they say several cars were stolen at a dealership.

Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning, police say at least 5 suspects were involved in a break-in at the Windsor Wheels car dealership on Route 5.

The suspects stole dealership keys from inside the business and then stole 6 cars that were for sale in the parking lot.

The car they arrived to the dealership in was a white Audi Q5 with Connecticut plates.

Three of the cars that were stolen were recovered in town.

East Windsor police are asking anyone that has any information please contact them at 860-292-8240.