Hartford Police: Wanted violent suspect being sought in Hartford area

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department as well as several other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a violent suspect involved with an attempted armed robbery.

Police say on February 28th in Bolton, Daniel Duffy, 35 from East Hartford, was involved with an armed robbery attempt that resulted in the victim suffering multiple stab sounds and a large laceration to his head when he was struck with a car jack.

Duffy is described as being 5′ 10″ and weighing 275 pounds.

Police believe he was using his ex-girlfriend’s white 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with Connection registration AA44231. Officers recovered the vehicle on Friday, and believe that Duffy had been recently dropped off at 22 Elliot STreet.

Duffy resides at 53 Sisson Avenue in East Hartford but police say is often on Elliot Street.

Police say that Duffy is currently on parole for committing an armed robbery/kidnapping in 2008. He is also being sought after by his Parole officer for failing to show up to their scheduled meetings. Parole says if he is located he will be taken into custody.

According to police, Duffy is a suspect in many incidents in Hartford as well as other towns in the region. Additional arrest warrants are expected for him.

He is in the Hartford area and police believe he may have a crack addition.

Duffy should be considered dangerous, and police say to exercise caution when approaching him.

Anyone seeing Duffy is asked not to approach him, but call police.

Anyone with information about him can call HPD Detective Steve Citta at 860-707-2355.

Anonymous tips can be made at the Hartford Police website.