Mid-winter chill; bundle-up tonight

Bundle-up today! Temperatures will only reach the 20s, feeling more like mid January. When you factor in the gusty northwest wind, it will feel like it is in single digits and teens all day long.

The good news is this current cold snap will only last this weekend before another warming trend commences Monday and continues into the middle of next week.

High pressure from central Canada will dominate our weather with temperatures averaging a good 10-20° below normal, feeling more like January this weekend. The high will drift across the Connecticut on Monday and then off-shore on Tuesday allowing for milder air to work back into the northeast. Meanwhile, low pressure will track into the Great Lakes and drag a cold front through the region on Wednesday with a band of rain shower. Temperature will warm in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before colder air returns by next Thursday and Friday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear, bitterly cold. Low: 5-15.

Sunday: Sunny, brisk and cold. Highs: 25-30.

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs: 40-45.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds chance for showers by evening. High: 50.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild, with showers. High: 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery and colder. High: 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: 40s.

