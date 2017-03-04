× Parolee led police on chase with woman and infant in car in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — A parolee led police on a high-speed chase with a woman and an infant in the car, crashing into two vehicles.

On March 3, East Haven Police said they were conducting a surveillance search of a North Branford home after reports of a man assaulting a person with a hammer. Police said, the suspect, 26-year-old Martezz Banks, had several outstanding arrest warrants. Banks was also wanted for parole violation in New Haven.

Police said, a man that fit Bank’s description, got in a car and took off. Officers said, they conducted a motor vehicle stop on Banks where he then took off and led police on a high-speed chase. Police said, Banks crashed into two vehicles before exiting the car where he then led police on a foot chase.

Officers said, Banks surrendered and was taken into custody. When police approached Bank’s car, they saw a female and an infant in the car. Neither the female or infant were reported injured, but were still taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Banks was also taken to the hospital and was then turned over to New Haven Police Department.

Police said charges to Banks have yet to be determined and remains in custody.