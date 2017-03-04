× People gather in Hartford for “March 4 Trump” rally

HARTFORD — Today’s event in Hartford was part of the spirit of America rallies which took place across the country, countering the anti-Trump Democratic protests.

People across the country and right here in Connecticut rallied in support of President Donald Trump. One of the main messages behind the rally in Hartford’s Bushnell Park, was the economy here in Connecticut.

Former Connecticut candidate for Governor, Joe Visconti, said today’s rallies was a chance for all President Trump supporters to come together and celebrate.

“A lot of people across the country just want to have a celebration. America first, spirit of America. Our whole thing right now is for those 42 percent who voted for Trump to be able to get together and actually meet.”

Saturday’s rallies comes one week after President Trump tweeted, “Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!”

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017