Special Olympics kicked off this weekend statewide 

Posted 9:11 PM, March 4, 2017, by

CONNECTICUT —  The Special Olympics opening ceremonies kicked off this morning where hundreds of athletes took part in dozens of competitions statewide.

Events consisted of downhill skiing, snowboarding, floor hockey, figure skating, and gymnastics at venues in Middlefield, Simsbury, East Hartford and Plainville. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing took place at the Eversource location in Windsor.

Some of this weekend’s competitors are even heading to the world stage later this month for the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

Check out some of today’s action below.

 

 

 

 

 

