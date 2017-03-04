Special Olympics kicked off this weekend statewide 

CONNECTICUT — The Special Olympics opening ceremonies kicked off this morning where hundreds of athletes took part in dozens of competitions statewide.

Events consisted of downhill skiing, snowboarding, floor hockey, figure skating, and gymnastics at venues in Middlefield, Simsbury, East Hartford and Plainville. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing took place at the Eversource location in Windsor.

Some of this weekend’s competitors are even heading to the world stage later this month for the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

Check out some of today’s action below.

It may but freezing out there today but these athletes are really heating up the snowshoeing course at the @SOCTconnecticut ! #SOCTGames pic.twitter.com/Eclz8Kk1r8 — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 4, 2017

PHOTO: Left to right, Nicole Havighorst, Victoria Ranaudo, & Christina Salah snowshoeing at the #SOCTGames @SOCTconnecticut pic.twitter.com/cNxfYKCiuF — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 4, 2017

PHOTO: Kelly Schneider, left, & Mark Adam Hutchinson, go head to head for first place on the cross country skiing course #SOCTGames pic.twitter.com/VrQ9vtbyEG — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 4, 2017

Shout out to all the great volunteers who help make the @SOCTconnecticut Winter Games happen! #SOCTGames pic.twitter.com/uEHIgvAPmN — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 4, 2017

Congrats to all these medal recipients! The athletes did an awesome job at the @SOCTconnecticut Winter Games today #SOCTGames pic.twitter.com/6udNxR4mgP — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 4, 2017