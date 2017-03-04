State Police seek suspect in Westbrook armed robbery

WESTRBOOK — State Police are investigating after an armed robbery Friday night in Westbrook.

Police say around 7:30 p.m., Troop F in Westbrook responded on a call of an armed robbery at the XTRA Mart at 130 Route 1 in Westbrook. The suspect displayed a silver and black colored handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. After getting the money, the suspect fled the store on foot. Shortly after, a car was seen traveling away from the scene at a high rate of speed, northbound on Route 1.

The suspect is being described as a white or hispanic male, around 5′ 7″, heavy build. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket over a light gray hoody with multiple layers, gray sweatpants and tan work boots, a baseball hat with an orange brim and a green colored, camouflaged knit type hat over the baseball one covering his face.

The car is being described as a silver colored 4 door with a loud exhaust and New YOrk plates.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Central District Major Crime – Troop F at 860-399-2126, or text TIP711 with any info to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.