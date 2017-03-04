The Stan Simpson Show: President Trump’s address to Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Two political insiders join The Stan Simpson show to talk about Trump's stance on immigration and military proposal and more.

This past Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered a speech to congress where he touched on numerous topics such as his immigration and military proposal.

J.R. Romano, chairman of Connecticut's Republican Party, joined The Stan Simpson show along with Kenneth Kennedy, who is a Democrat and former Hartford city councilman, to voice their opinions on the matter.

On the topic of immigration, Kennedy said "I'm glad he wants to go for comprehensive immigration reform. The question would be some of the details. I was very concerned when he talked about voice, concentrating crime and linking the two."