The Stan Simpson Show: President Trump’s first 40 days

HARTFORD -- It has been 40 days and counting for new president Donald Trump and the reviews have been decidedly mixed. Two political insiders join Stan Simpson to talk about Trump's time as president.

J.R. Romano, chairman of Connecticut's Republican Party, said the Trump is doing what he promised to do on the campaign and is changing the culture in Washington D.C.

Kenneth Kennedy, who is a Democrat and former Hartford city councilman, said Trump is unfocused and undisciplined in his leadership style and has a persistent problem with the truth.