UConn women begin postseason with dominating win over Tulsa

UNCASVILLE — The UConn women’s basketball team continued their winning ways for the 105th consecutive game, defeating Tulsa this afternoon in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sophomores Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, the AAC co-players of the year, led the Huskies to a 105-57 win over Tulsa.

Collier scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Samuelson tallied 19 points with five rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting.

The Huskies (30-0), scored over 100 points for the third time this season. Next up for the Huskies is a match up against UCF (20-10) tomorrow at 8 p.m. In the teams last meeting, the Huskies defeated UCF 84-48 in New Year’s Day.

