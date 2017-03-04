× W-2 tax scam hits Glastonbury Public Schools

GLASTONBURY — Glastonbury’s superintendent said public school employee’s with the exception of food service personal had their 2016 W-2 tax information compromised.

Superintendent of Glastonbury Pubic Schools, Alan Bookman, said personal information such as employee’s name, address, social security number, and salary information, may have been exposed as part of the W-2 phishing scam that has also impacted Groton Public School employees as well.

Bookman said he immediately notified the authorities as soon as he heard about the incident. He said he is currently working with authorities and their insurance company to provide safeguards to protect all Glastonbury Public School employees.

“Please know that we are urgently taking all available measures to minimize the impact to our employees,” said Bookman. “It is concerning and frustrating and I apologize for the inconvenience and stress this causes. Unfortunately, cyber crime has become a common occurrence and many organizations, companies, and employees are dealing with the impact of these criminal acts.”

No further details have been released yet.