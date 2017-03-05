A Hartford business owner steps up to help victims of fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD--The fire on Washington Street displaced over 100 people on Saturday leaving people like Noeli Perez feeling hopeless.

"I was like completely in shock, like I didn't know what was going on," exclaims Perez.

The Red Cross in conjunction with the City of Hartford provided shelter for the victims inside the recreational center at Pope Park.

However, Artan Martinaj, the owner of Hartford Pizza felt it was necessary to join in on the relief efforts.

"I strongly believe everybody have a bad day in life. Sometimes, you never know tomorrow what could bring for me," says Martinaj. "I can have a fire. I`ll appreciate it if somebody could help me too."

Sunday morning, Martinaj made breakfast sandwiches from his Pizza store and delivered food to the shelter for more than 100 people.

"A little bit can make a difference. Just a little bit. If all of us make a little bit contribution to the community, the whole thing would change," he says.

Representatives from the Red Cross say over 70 tenants will be able to move back into their apartments.

Everyone else will be given accommodations until a long term solution is reached.