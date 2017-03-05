Cold snap Sunday into Monday, some warming early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coldest air-mass of this late winter season is upon us. Wind gusts of over 40 mph have been recorded across parts of Connecticut with temperatures only in the 20s making it feel like it was only in the single digits to near 0 all day Saturday.

It will feel like its 15-20° below 0 overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday will still feel very cold even with full sunshine. At least the wind will not be quite as strong; but there will still be a stiff cold wind throughout your Sunday. The wind will diminish Sunday night but the trade-off will be frigid temperatures hanging on into Monday morning. In fact, I would not be too surprised if temperatures plunge to near 0 across some of coldest sheltered valleys by early Monday morning!

The good news this cold snap will over early next week! A warming trend will quickly commence Monday when temperatures will start out in the single digits and warm in the 40s by the afternoon.

Weather maps show high pressure located over the northeast will continue to dominate our weather with sunshine and very cold temperatures Sunday. The high will drift across Connecticut Monday, off-shore Monday evening, thus allowing for milder air to work back into the northeast Tuesday into Wednesday. Meanwhile, low pressure will track into the Great Lakes and drag a cold front through the region early Wednesday with a band of rain showers. Temperatures will warm in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before colder air returns by next Thursday and Friday.

Long range computer models show unsettled weather by next weekend with the potential for snow and or rain. However as always the case, it is too early to tell if the precipitation will be in the form of rain, snow or both, Stay tuned for the latest!

Forecast Details:

Wind Chill Advisory Northern Ct Until 7 AM Sunday morning!

Sunday: Sunny, brisk and cold. Highs: 25-30.

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs: 40-45.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds chance for evening showers. High: Low 50s.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild, with showers. High: Mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery, colder chance for a flurry. High: 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance for rain and or snow. High: 30s.

