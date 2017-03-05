× Enfield military family reunited at Boston Bruins game

BOSTON — An emotional and memorable moment for an Enfield family happened at a Boston Bruins game earlier this week.

Air Force Reserve Staff Sergeant Eric St. Germain surprised his son Anthony during a birthday celebration at the game on Thursday night.

The long awaited homecoming for the family happened moments before the Boston Bruins stepped on the ice to take on the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

“It was just the most amazing night Bruins could have Anthony and myself,” said Staff Sergeant Eric St. Germain. St. Germain appeared with his son on the big screen in the arena as well.

St. Germain had been deployed overseas to Kuwait for six months.