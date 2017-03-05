× Hartford Police arrest wanted man in connection with violent armed robbery

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a violent armed robbery, and several other incidents in surrounding towns.

Hartford Police were seeking Daniel Duffy, 35 from East Hartford, for his involvement with an armed robbery attempt in Bolton that left one victim suffering multiple stab sounds and a large laceration in his head. Police warned he was in the Hartford area, dangerous, and may have had a crack addiction.

Sunday morning, around 1:15 a.m., Police found Duffy sleeping on a bench in the bus area of Union Station in Hartford.

Union Station Security called the Hartford Police about someone sleeping in the lobby.

Patrol officers responded, recognized Duffy, and took him into custody without incident. Police say he faces several existing arrest warrants from several jurisdictions.