× Home and Remodeling show hosts designers, builders

HARTFORD – The Capital City drew in plenty of people this weekend that were looking to spruce up their homes.

Sunday was the final day of the Home and Remodeling Show at the Connecticut Convention Center.

The show offered a wide variety of home improvement, building, and remodeling exhibits.

Students presented their own home designs in a competition.

The show that is produced locally by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut.

A painting commemorating the 100th win by the UConn Women’s Basketball team by West Hartford’s Corey Pane was auctioned off in a silent auction during the Home Show with the proceeds going to the Home Builders & Remodelers Association Charitable Foundation.