× Marijuana grow operation busted: New London police

NEW LONDON — Police arrested a man on probation who they said was growing marijuana in a bedroom.

Paul Mitchell, 46, of New London, was charged Sunday with cultivation of marijuana.

Police said the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by members of the New London Vice and Intelligence Section based on information from Adult Probation Officers. They said Mitchell was under supervision as part of his probation and was subject to home visits. According to officials, one of the home visits uncovered a marijuana grow operation in an upstairs bedroom.

Police seized marijuana plants, tools and accessories.

Mitchell was held on $2,500 bond.