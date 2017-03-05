× Runners hit the streets for Shamrock and Roll in New Haven

NEW HAVEN – Thousands ran the streets of New Haven, all for a good cause on Sunday.

The 20th Annual Shamrock and Roll to benefit The Diaper Bank, which provides diapers to families in need.

More than 2,000 people dressed up in crazy outfits in honor of St. Patrick’s Day to run the 5K race. The race started off at Toad’s Place.

One runner says today’s cold temperatures made things pretty tough and the ended the race not being able to feel their feet, however the flat course was appreciated by many.

Sunday’s race helped raise enough money for roughly 50,000 diapers. It was sponsored by WPLR.