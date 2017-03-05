The Real Story: One on one with Governor Malloy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- An extended interview with Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, on a range of issues, including the state's position (a 2013 state law) against assisting federal efforts to round up undocumented immigrants, except in certain circumstances, including where a subject is wanted for crimes of violence.

Also discussed, was his proposed dramatic changes to the formula for handing out state aid to cities and towns for education, his position on bringing back highway tolls and concerns about building a third gambling casino, to be run by the tribes operating Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, but off tribal lands. The tribes recently announced that they have chosen a site in East Windsor for the casino. The legislature still must approve allowing a casino off tribal lands.