The Real Story: The latest on crumbling foundations

HARTFORD -- Hundreds of Eastern Connecticut families whose homes have crumbling foundations are seeking a Federal investigation, alleging that state officials knew about the problem, blamed on faulty concrete and installation, at least as far back as 2002.

It's estimated that it would cost $200,000 to repair each home, and the homeowners want somebody to pay for it. Their insurance policies have coverage only in the case of a collapse.

The state has offered loans, but the families say they cannot afford to make loan payments, on top of mortgage payments.

Guest: Tim Heim, President of the Coalition Against Crumbling Basements