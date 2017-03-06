× Woman replaces the ‘Brawny Man’ for Women’s History Month

ATLANTA – Brawny is replacing its iconic Brawny Man with a woman for Women’s History Month.

The new packaging shows a woman wearing the red-and-black flannel shirt we all know.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, now in its second year, by Brawny’s parent company, Georgia-Pacific.

For #WomensHistoryMonth, we're proud to celebrate the strong women everywhere who break barriers and inspire us all. #StrengthHasNoGender pic.twitter.com/4yN6Z6x5DG — Brawny® (@Brawny) March 1, 2017

It’s aimed at celebrating women in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The limited-edition Brawny Woman rolls are available on eight-roll packages during March in Wal-Mart stores across the U.S.