× Branford shelter hoping to save dog found starving to death

BRANFORD — Staffers at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter are working to save a dog found starving Monday.

The shelter said around 11 a.m. a woman found the dog near the Big Y supermarket in Branford, stumbling along side the road. She picked the dog up and brought it to the shelter.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.

According to veterinarians, the dog, which they have named Hope, was within 24 to 48 hours of dying. They said it had been starved for two or three months. The shelter said, “So far all bloodwork shows no infections or diseases. This dog cannot stand, walk or lift her head. She is being provided with 24 hour care at this point. The vet gives her a body condition score of 1 on a body scale of 0-9. Her body temperature is at 96 degrees.”

Warning: The photos may be disturbing.