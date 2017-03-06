Buying socks from East Hartford company means warmer feet for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- Matt Siracusa thinks a lot about socks, and giving back.

Just a few months ago he started "Wewool," a Merino wool sock brand.

“We are a one for one company,” said Siracusa, meaning for every sock bought on his site -- they donate a pair to charity. Matt's now aligned with East Hartford based World Vision to help with distribution. “It’s an awesome idea to take a business and give back to the community. Wewool has been a great partner.” said Tim Reeve, the site manager for World Vision.

“I started to get socks for winter snowstorm -- just go to Walmart buy some socks and I’d see guys crying if I gave them a pair of socks,” said Siracusa.

And Siracusa has stepped things up. On a recent frigid morning armed with a camera and his cause, he joined the Hartford police under bridges and trekking to help those who need it most.

They say the simple gesture of buying a pair of socks provides warmth in so many ways.

So far, they've already donated around 3,000 pairs of socks.