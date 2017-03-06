Close to normal temperatures return, highs in the mid-40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold temperatures hang on Monday morning but clear sky on Monday will warm us up to close to normal temperatures, for the first time in a few days.

Sunshine gives way to clouds late in the day, with highs Monday in the low to mid 40s.

A warming trend is in full effect, which means precipitation Tuesday coimes as rain. A front midweek cools us down, which may lead to the possibility of snow by the end of the week. Remember – it is still winter!

Forecast Details:

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds chance for evening showers. High: Low 50s.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild, with showers. High: Mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery, colder chance for a flurry. High: 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance for rain and or snow. High: 30s.

