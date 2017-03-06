41.759568 -72.618773
Enter here and you could win UConn football season tickets!
-
UConn welcomes Randy Edsall back as head football coach
-
UConn schedule features Boston College game at Fenway
-
Bob Diaco relieved of coaching duties at UConn
-
Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee joins UConn staff
-
The Stan Simpson Show – The return of Randy Edsall
-
-
Randy Edsall returning to coach UConn football again
-
UConn lineman charged with misdemeanor assault
-
Former Husky football player has success by staying in state
-
UConn Women tie NCAA record with 90th win in 102 – 37 victory over USF
-
Get psyched! HBO releases 1st look at documentary on UConn Women’s Basketball
-
-
Louisville’s Jackson wins Heisman Trophy
-
UConn fans had faith in their team to make 100 wins
-
UConn once again dominates conference postseason awards