Greenwich firefighters free child’s hand from gumball machine

GREENWICH — A young boy got his hand stuck Saturday when he tried get a gumball from a machine inside a barbershop.

Greenwich firefighters responded to a child with a hand stuck inside a gumball machine. The machine was disassembled and the child was freed without injury after trying to free the boy’s hand by spraying it with oil first.

The boy is around 4 years old and the boy’s finger was unharmed, according to the Greenwich Time.

Firefighters busted the plastic encasing around the gumballs with a pair of pliers and dismantled the feeder with a screwdriver.

Firefighters posed images of the destroyed gumball machine on the department’s Facebook page.

