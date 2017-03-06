Merrill urges lawmakers to allow early election voting

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s secretary of the state is urging legislators to allow voters to cast ballots early.

Denise Merrill, a Democrat, told members of the Government Administration and Elections Committee on Monday that Connecticut’s voters are “being deprived of a valuable convenience.” She notes how 38 other jurisdictions already permit voters to cast a ballot early.

Lawmakers are considering several bills that would allow voting before Election Day. One is a resolution for a state constitutional amendment that would remove the language limiting voting to one day.

Another proposed constitutional amendment would remove the language limiting when absentee ballots can be used. That’s in addition to a bill that would allow more people to cast absentee ballots.

Merrill says many people are already using absentee ballots to avoid lines on Election Day.