Monroe mother let 10-year-old drive while streaming it live on Facebook: Police

MONROE — A mother was arrested on risk of injury charges after police said she was live streaming her ten-year-old child who was driving a car on Facebook.

Lisa Nussbaum, 38 of Monroe, was charged Friday by Monroe police with risk of injury and impairing morals of a minor. Police said they had calls from people who saw a Facebook live video of a child driving a car.

After investigating, police determined Nussbaum had posted the video to her Facebook account while her child was driving on public roads in the town of Monroe.

Nussbaum was released on a promise to appear in court. She is scheduled in court on March 10 in Bridgeport.