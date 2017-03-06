× 185 evacuated from New Haven nursing home due to power issue

NEW HAVEN — More than 180 people have been evacuated from a New Haven nursing home due to a power outage Monday night.

Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation, 169 Davenport Ave., was being evacuated due to a power issue in the building. Police said 185 patients were evacuated. The New Haven Fire Department, AMR and State of Connecticut were on scene to coordinating the evacuation process.

According to the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities, the facility treats people with memory loss, brain injury and provides hospice care.

