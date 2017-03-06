South Windsor company makes a big difference for the homeless in viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Matt Siracusa thinks a lot about socks, and giving back. Just a few months ago he started "Wewool," a Merino wool sock brand based in South Windsor, Connecticut.

“We are a one for one company,” said Siracusa, meaning for every sock bought on his site -- they donate a pair to charity. Matt's now aligned with East Hartford based World Vision to help with distribution.

“It’s an awesome idea to take a business and give back to the community," said Tim Reeve, the site manager for World Vision. "Wewool has been a great partner.”

“I started to get socks before a winter snowstorm -- just go to Walmart buy some socks and I’d see guys crying if I gave them a pair of socks,” said Siracusa.

Since then, Siracusa has stepped things up. On a recent frigid morning armed with a camera and his cause, he joined the Hartford Police Department under bridges, trekking to help those who need it most. He said the simple gesture of buying a pair of socks provides warmth in so many ways.

The company posted a video of their night out with Hartford police on their Facebook page, where it's been viewed more than 16,000 times. So far, Wewool has donated around 3,000 pairs of socks.