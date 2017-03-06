South Windsor company makes a big difference for the homeless in viral video

Posted 9:55 PM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07AM, March 7, 2017

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Matt Siracusa thinks a lot about socks, and giving back. Just a few months ago he started "Wewool," a Merino wool sock brand based in South Windsor, Connecticut.

“We are a one for one company,” said Siracusa, meaning for every sock bought on his site -- they donate a pair to charity. Matt's now aligned with East Hartford based World Vision to help with distribution.

“It’s an awesome idea to take a business and give back to the community," said Tim Reeve, the site manager for World Vision. "Wewool has been a great partner.”

“I started to get socks before a winter snowstorm -- just go to Walmart buy some socks and I’d see guys crying if I gave them a pair of socks,” said Siracusa.

Since then, Siracusa has stepped things up. On a recent frigid morning armed with a camera and his cause, he joined the Hartford Police Department under bridges, trekking to help those who need it most. He said the simple gesture of buying a pair of socks provides warmth in so many ways.

The company posted a video of their night out with Hartford police on their Facebook page, where it's been viewed more than 16,000 times. So far, Wewool has donated around 3,000 pairs of socks.

Related stories