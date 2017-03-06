Tires stolen off of 9 cars in UConn area

STORRS — Thieves stole tires off of nine cars on Friday and Monday in the area in and around the University of Connecticut.

UConn police reported the theft of tires and rims from five cars Friday night. Rims and tires from another four cars were taken on Monday morning.

Police said all the thefts were similar, however, one car had a broken window as well.

The incidents happened at Hilltop dormitory, Northwood Apartments, and Celeron Apartments. Hilltop apartments are owned by the University, Celeron and Northwood in Storrs are privately owned, and primarily occupied by students.

Police believe all the vehicles were owned by students.

Police are continuing to investigate.