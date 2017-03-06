Tuesday will bring some showers, temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The workweek is off to a milder start – finally – after a quite cold weekend.

Temps are in the mid 40s for much of the state – just about where the temperatures should be. The warm up continues tonight as we increase the clouds overnight, and by dawn – we may see a few light showers.

Lots of rain showers Tuesday, but with temperatures in the low 50s, it’s just rain and nothing else, like snow.

We’ll keep snow for the end of the week, as colder air arrives post front, and an unstable weather pattern may push a few snow showers through late Thursday and into Parade weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds chance for evening showers. High: Low 50s.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild, with showers. High: Mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery, colder chance for a flurry. High: 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance for rain and or snow. High: 30s.

